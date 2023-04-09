Uhuru Kenyatta Makes First Public Appearance Since Northlands Raid (Video)

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday April 9 attended a church service accompanied by his close family at St. Francis of Asisi in Mombasa County.

Uhuru amazed the congregation after he shunned the VIP area that prominent people prefer and sat amongst them. He joined in songs, recitals and supplications during the service.

Uhuru then lined up as any other Kenyan to receive the holy communion from the priest.

This was the first public appearance for the former Head of State since goons invaded his Northlands farm in Ruiru last month destroying property and stealing valuables including sheep before setting part of the farm on fire.

The Kenyatta family remained silent after the invasion which caused outrage on Social Media with Azimio la Umoja condemning the act.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on March 29 defended the slow response from security agencies stating that it was caused by the anti-government protests that were taking place concurrently.

“With or without notices, demonstrations and protests of any type which injures people, security officers, businesses and property shall be prevented at all costs,” Kindiki stated.

The invasion on the Nortlands City coincided with an attack on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s East Africa Spectre Limited in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

Uhuru has kept a quiet profile since handing over the presidency to President William Ruto in September 2022, only appearing for international obligations.

His most recent mission was in February of this year, when he led a group of African Union observers at the Nigerian general election.

