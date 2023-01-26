Connect with us

Politics

Uhuru Kenyatta reaction after after Raila's declaration that he does not recognize Ruto as president

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni explained former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stance on Azimio party leader Raila Odinga’s declaration at the Kamukunji Grounds.

Speaking at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi, on Monday, January 23, the former Prime Minister rejected the outcome of the elections, saying he has evidence to believe that he won by more than two million votes.

The opposition leader said they do not recognise President William Ruto as the President of Kenya and that the Kenya Kwanza government is illegitimate.

“We as Azimio reject the 2022 election results totally. We can not and will not recognise the Kenya Kwanza regime and we consider the Kenya Kwanza government illegitimate,” Raila said.

He claimed Ruto was rigged in a wider scheme involving the outgoing chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Speaking exclusively to Kenyans.co.ke on Tuesday, January 24, Kioni stated that Uhuru maintained his position of Raila being his leader of choice despite handing over power to Ruto.

However, the former lawmaker clarified that the Azimio chairman’s role in the party’s politics was minimal.

“Uhuru made it public that he would hand over power, but Raila was his leader of choice, and he cannot undo the handing over because he does not want to stain his hands.

“When we continue pushing for what we believe in as Azimio, the party leader is Raila Odinga and the activities of the party are dictated more by the party leader and the secretary-general,” Kioni stated.

According to Kioni, Raila was not mandated to consult anyone on decisions he made but only debrief constituent parties.

Right before his Kamukunji Rally, Raila met leaders of the Azimio Coalition who backed his message.

“On January 23, when he got to the airport, we wanted a quick discussion to find out what he was up to and most of our messages resonated with his thoughts,” he disclosed.

However, he dismissed claims of attempts to remove Ruto from office unconstitutionally.

