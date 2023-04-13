Uhuru Kenyatta Sheds Light on Challenges Faced in DRC Peace Talks

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has identified the greatest challenge in restoring peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a lack of trust between warring parties.

In a four-page document presented to the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region, Uhuru, who also serves as the Facilitator of the Nairobi IV process, emphasized the need to address this critical challenge in order to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Uhuru called for more support for both the political and military tracks of the Nairobi Process, which aims to bring about peace in the DRC. He specifically highlighted the importance of the East African Regional Force (EAC-RF), a regional inter-positional army, and called for it to be accepted and trusted by all parties involved in the conflict.

Coordination between the Nairobi Process and the Luanda Process was also emphasized as crucial for the success of peace-building efforts in the DRC.

In addition to the lack of trust, Uhuru pointed out the humanitarian concerns in the region, including the situation of refugees and internally displaced people.

He emphasized the need for the international community to address issues related to their security, relocation, resettlement, and rebuilding of their lives.

Uhuru also highlighted the challenges facing the armed forces deployed in the area, including the need for basic necessities such as food, water, and accommodation.

He called on the international community to join the East African Community (EAC)-led process and avoid the limitations of diversity of engagements and mechanisms in Eastern DRC, as this can undermine the peace-building processes.