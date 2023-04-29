Connect with us

Politics

Uhuru Kenyatta Swings Into Action To Avert Coup at Jubilee Party

IMG 20230212 WA0000

File image of Uhuru Kenyattaa

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Party leader has convened a delegates convention on May 22 at Bomas of Kenya to review, formulate and approve new policies of the former ruling Party.

Uhuru in a gazette notice on Saturday, April 29 said that he will receive a status report from the National Executive Committee and consider and approve any other matters.

“Pursuant to articles 8.1 and 10.1 of the Jubilee Party Constitution, notice is hereby issued for Special National Delegates Convention to be held on the 22 of May 2023,” the notice read.

The convention comes days after the Jubilee party made headlines over wrangles between Kanini Kega and Jeremiah Kioni camps.

Kega has managed to get the support of most elected Jubilee MPs while Kioni has the backing of Uhuru.

Kega and his allies in February held a meeting in Nakuru where they resolved to suspend Kioni from the party and for the EALA MP to be the acting Secretary General.

Kioni moved to the  Political Parties Tribunal over the matter but the tribunal ruled in favour of Keha saying that he was lawfully installed as the party’s SG.

The wrangles escalated on Wednesday when supporters of the two leaders clashed at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi.

This forced Uhuru to visit the party offices and said that the issues would be solved internally.

“We have our mechanisms as a political party with which to solve our problems and we shall solve and we shall have our meetings and the party’s membership will decide the party’s future,” Uhuru said.

He added, “We don’t need to be governed or be pushed by police. We will peacefully make our decisions because we are peaceful people who wish to live in a peaceful country.”

Also Read: Martha Karua Reacts After Uhuru Confronted Police Officers At Jubilee Headquarters

