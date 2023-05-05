Uhuru Kicks Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege Out Of Jubilee Party

The Jubilee Party has terminated the membership of EALA MP Kanini Kega and Nominated MP Sabina Chege.

In a statement seen by KDRTV On Friday May 5, the Uhuru Kenyatta-led party decided to terminate their membership for promoting the UDA Party ideologies.

“This is to notify you that Honourable Kanini Kega has pursuant to Section 14 of the political parties Act No. 1 of 2011 as read together with Article 6 of the Jubilee Party Constitution ceased from being a member of the Jubilee party.

“Honourable Kanini Kega has contravened the party’s constitution and its code of conduct by purporting to dislodge and/or overthrow the Jubilee Party leader herein being His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta without following the due process as established under the Jubilee Constitution,” the statement read in part.

The former ruling party asked the registrar of political parties to remove the names of the two politicians from the party membership register.

This comes days after Kega convened an NEC meeting to oust Uhuru as the Jubilee party leader and named Sabina Chege as the acting Party leader.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved that Sabina will serve as the acting party leader until the time we convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) where we will select the leader who will run the party moving forward,” Kanini Kega stated.

Sabina Chege in an interview with Inooro stated that they ousted Uhuru in a bid to save the former ruling party from ruin.

The former Murang’a Women Rep Uhuru of being an absentee leader who has been indecisive for some time, and of acting as if he was pawning off the Jubilee Party to Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Party.

“He abandoned us at the negotiating table on parliamentary power-sharing. Jubilee was not consulted in parliamentary committees, parliamentary commissions. We tried to reach him through phone calls and text messages. He never responded,” she alleged.