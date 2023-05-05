Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru Kicks Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege Out Of Jubilee Party

By

Published

20230505 112746

The Jubilee Party has terminated the membership of EALA MP Kanini Kega and Nominated MP Sabina Chege.

In a statement seen by KDRTV On Friday May 5, the Uhuru Kenyatta-led party decided to terminate their membership for promoting the UDA Party ideologies. 

“This is to notify you that Honourable Kanini Kega has pursuant to Section 14 of the political parties Act No. 1 of 2011 as read together with Article 6 of the Jubilee Party Constitution ceased from being a member of the Jubilee party.

“Honourable Kanini Kega has contravened the party’s constitution and its code of conduct by purporting to dislodge and/or overthrow the Jubilee Party leader herein being His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta without following the due process as established under the Jubilee Constitution,” the statement read in part. 

The former ruling party asked the registrar of political parties to remove the names of the two politicians from the party membership register.

ZcNKy433SYVXsOUbGo9Qo7RNzqLRI44wXzDOJceo

This comes days after Kega convened an NEC meeting to oust Uhuru as the Jubilee party leader and named Sabina Chege as the acting Party leader.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved that Sabina will serve as the acting party leader until the time we convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) where we will select the leader who will run the party moving forward,” Kanini Kega stated.

Sabina Chege in an interview with Inooro stated that they ousted Uhuru in a bid to save the former ruling party from ruin.

The former Murang’a Women Rep Uhuru of being an absentee leader who has been indecisive for some time, and of acting as if he was pawning off the Jubilee Party to Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Party.

“He abandoned us at the negotiating table on parliamentary power-sharing. Jubilee was not consulted in parliamentary committees, parliamentary commissions. We tried to reach him through phone calls and text messages. He never responded,” she alleged.

IMG 20230505 WA0003

IMG 20230505 WA0002

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019