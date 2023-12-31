Uhuru Makes U-turn On Congratulating DRC President Felix Tshisekedi For Re-election

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed reports that he has congratulated Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi for winning his second term.

In a statement on Sunday December 31, Uhuru dissociated from the reports terming them fake.

“The office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya and Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Peace Process, would like to disassociate itself from this news update doing rounds within various mainstream and social media platforms,” Uhuru’s office tweeted.

The former Head of State earlier urged President Tshisekedi to embrace peace and unite his country.

“President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a congratulatory message to H.E President H.E Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on his re-election as the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo. In his message, President Kenyatta urged the president-elect to embrace peace and unify the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Peace and unity are the foundations of a prosperous country,” the statement read in part.

The full results of DRC’s election are expected shortly, with President Tshisekedi enjoying a 72 percent lead over opposition candidates.

Former governor of Katanga province Moise Katumbi is in second place with 18.9 percent while Martin Fayulu comes in third place with 5.5 percent of the total vote.

Former prime minister Adolphe Muzito had 1.36 percent.

The 20 December election was marred by widespread logistical problems.

It had to be extended to a second day in some parts of the vast country.

Also Read: Uhuru Breaks Silence On DRC Rebel Movement Launched In Nairobi