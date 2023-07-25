UHURU now reveals why he doesn’t stay near RUTO’s State House

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has shed light on why he currently does not reside in his Caledonia home near the State House.

During a roundtable interview with newsroom editors, the former Head of State revealed that the house is currently undergoing remodeling, which is the reason he does not stay there.

Instead, Uhuru disclosed that he occasionally visits the residence, which also serves as his official office.

He also mentioned that his wife, former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, also makes occasional visits to the home while they await the completion of the construction works.

Since leaving office, Margaret has transitioned into philanthropy work and has occasionally been seen in public, supporting various charitable causes.

While Uhuru did not provide specific details about their current place of residence, he expressed his fondness for his Transamara Ranch, where he spends some of his time after handing over the presidency to President William Ruto in September 2022.

During the interview, Uhuru made an allegation that the government decided against paying his rent after he chose the Caledonia home as his official office. He also mentioned that some of his staff’s contracts had not been renewed.

According to the provisions of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, Uhuru is entitled to “a suitable office space, not exceeding one thousand square metres, with appropriate furniture, furnishings, office machines, equipment, and office supplies, to be provided and maintained by the government.”