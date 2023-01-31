Uhuru Responds To Tax Evasion Allegations

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed Kenya Kwanza Government’s plan to go after him over tax evasion.

This after Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka expressed concern on the planned audit of the former Head of State.

“So, what is this we are hearing around town? Kalonzo posed.

He warned President William Ruto on going after Uhuru and reminded him of what former Zambian President Fredrick Chiluba did when he took over from Kenneth Kaunda.

“When President Chiluba took over from Kaunda and started saying Kaunda is a Malawian after having been president for 28 years, Chiluba did not last,” the Wiper leader said.

While responding to the issue Uhuru told Kalonzo to let Kenya Kwanza politicians make noise on the issue.

“Na wewe Steve usijali hii watu wanapiga mdomo, wacha wapige bwana. Unajua mtu ambaye hana kitu ingine ya kufanya lazima apige mdogo, wacha wapige bwana, hiyo ni ya dunia, sisi tunaendelea na yetu,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru was speaking at the late George Magoha’s home in Nairobi where he together with some former CSs visited the family to give condolences.

Uhuru’s remarks come a day after President Ruto warned individuals who were in power and used state machinery to exempt themselves from paying taxes.

Ruto vowed that he would not relent in his quest to ensure all Kenyans, regardless of social status, pay taxes.

“We cannot continue to operate in a space where those in power exempt themselves from paying taxes using all manner of instruments while those who do not have as much power pay tax. The good people who are used to exempting themselves from paying tax their day is up and every citizen must pay tax.” Ruto said on Monday.

“It doesn’t matter even if they sponsor demonstrations so that they don’t pay tax, I want to promise them they will pay tax. No more exemptions, this country is not an animal farm where some are more equal than the others” he added.

Also Read: President Ruto Warned Over His Recent Appointments, Told What To Expect