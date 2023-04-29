Connect with us

Politics

Uhuru Should Reconcile President Ruto and Raila – Francis Atwoli

20220501 142656

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has asked retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconcile President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday, April 29 during COTU’s annual shop stewards meeting, Atwoli stated that the role of a former Head of State is to peacemaker and not a cheerleader of political infights.

“I cannot be a mediator between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto. That should be the work of a retired president. If Uhuru wants to be a peacemaker internationally, he should start with his own home. Peace is very important in the country and that should be Uhuru’s priority, not taking sides in politics,” Atwoli said.

The COTU boss also called on legislators to amend the constitution so that former Presidents can be totally barred from taking part in politics.

“We need to amend the Constitution to ensure that a retired president stays retired and not actively involving themselves in politics. Once someone retires, they automatically take up the role of a peacemaker in the country,” he stated.

Atwoli at the same time said that Azimio la Umoja’s anti-government protests slated for Tuesday next week will not yield any fruits.

“There are situations that are irreversible. Even if you demonstrate challenging Ruto’s presidency, he will not step down. We are all in a financial crisis. What we need to do is sit and talk because if this government falls, we will all fall with it,” Atwoli added.

The Raila-led coalition had on Wednesday wrote to the police notifying them of protests across Nairobi CBD major streets.

The opposition also stated that they would deliver a written petition to President William Ruto’s office at Harambee House.

