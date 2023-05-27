Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru Speaks on Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Bi-partisan Talks

By

Published

IMG 20230522 WA0002

File image of Uhuru Kenyatta.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday, May 27 made a subtle warning to President William Ruto over the collapsed bi-partisan talks between the government and the opposition.

Speaking during an event in Abuja, Nigeria, Uhuru warned the Kenya Kwanza government of advocating for the winner-takes-it-all mentality, saying that it would lead to divisions among Kenyans.

The former Head of State argued that if the bipartisan negotiations fall, the country’s development agenda will be affected negatively.

“I remain alive to the fact that I must continue to play a part in fostering peace in my own country of Kenya. I use my voice and platform to persuade, especially those in power, that dialogue with those in opposition to their victory is not a weakness nor is it a denial of their victory but rather a much-needed tool for creating a more inclusive Kenya that sets a forward development trajectory,” said Uhuru.

He added, “A trajectory that meets the needs of all in our society. And I remind you that the mentality of winner takes it all can only result in division and retardation of our national developmental agenda.”

Uhuru’s remarks come days after the Azimio la Umoja coalition suspended bipartisan talks again.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday, May 23 stated that there was a stalemate over lowering the cost of Unga, preservation of IEBC servers, halting IEBC reconstitution, and the Jubilee Party wrangles.

“We have had to suspend the Bipartisan dialogue after we could not persuade our friends from KK to concede to some common sense interim measures namely 1. Lowering the cost of Unga, 2.Preservation of the Election Servers, 3. Suspension of IEBC reconstitution, 4. For them to leave Jubilee alone,” said Sifuna.

Also Read: Why I Changed My Mind On Retiring From Politics – Uhuru

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019