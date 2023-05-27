Uhuru Speaks on Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Bi-partisan Talks

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday, May 27 made a subtle warning to President William Ruto over the collapsed bi-partisan talks between the government and the opposition.

Speaking during an event in Abuja, Nigeria, Uhuru warned the Kenya Kwanza government of advocating for the winner-takes-it-all mentality, saying that it would lead to divisions among Kenyans.

The former Head of State argued that if the bipartisan negotiations fall, the country’s development agenda will be affected negatively.

“I remain alive to the fact that I must continue to play a part in fostering peace in my own country of Kenya. I use my voice and platform to persuade, especially those in power, that dialogue with those in opposition to their victory is not a weakness nor is it a denial of their victory but rather a much-needed tool for creating a more inclusive Kenya that sets a forward development trajectory,” said Uhuru.

He added, “A trajectory that meets the needs of all in our society. And I remind you that the mentality of winner takes it all can only result in division and retardation of our national developmental agenda.”

Uhuru’s remarks come days after the Azimio la Umoja coalition suspended bipartisan talks again.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday, May 23 stated that there was a stalemate over lowering the cost of Unga, preservation of IEBC servers, halting IEBC reconstitution, and the Jubilee Party wrangles.

“We have had to suspend the Bipartisan dialogue after we could not persuade our friends from KK to concede to some common sense interim measures namely 1. Lowering the cost of Unga, 2.Preservation of the Election Servers, 3. Suspension of IEBC reconstitution, 4. For them to leave Jubilee alone,” said Sifuna.

