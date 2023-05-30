Uhuru Will Reconcile With President Ruto – Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyo has opined that former President Uhuru Kenyatta will make peace with his successor President William Ruto.

Ngunyi in a statement on Tuesday, May 30 stated that it is not a coincidence for the former Head of State to meet Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in two different occasions.

He noted that Uhuru and President Ruto both need each other and it is good for the country. He further mentioned Madaraka Day signifying the former President might attend the event, which will be graced by President Ruto on June 1, 2023 in Embu County.

“Uhuru Kenyatta will make peace with William Ruto because he is a peacemaker. He met Mudavadi in Burundi and met Mudavadi in Nigeria. This is not a coincidence,” Ngunyi stated.

“Ruto needs Uhuru. Uhuru needs Ruto. And this is good for the country. Madaraka Day.”

Uhuru in a statement earlier stated that he met with Mudavadi in Nigeria after attending the inauguration of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

“Former President H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta earlier today met with Prime Cabinet Secretary Hon. Musalia Mudavadi in Abuja. The two leaders were in Nigeria to attend the Inauguration of H.E. Bola Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Uhuru stated.

This comes amid reports that the Kenya Kwanza government has invited the former Head of State to attend the Embu Madaraka Day Celebrations in a move to legitimize President Ruto’s presidency while simultaneously neutralizing Azimio.

Uhuru on Monday last week called out the Kenya Kwanza administration over consistent humiliation saying it made him change his mind about retiring from politics.

“Fikra zangu zilikua zimeniambia nilegeze mambo ya siasa na niende nikashugulikie mambo mengine. Nilikua nafikiria ya kwamba siku ya kuitana National Delegates conference ingekuwa siku ya delegates kuchagua viongozi wengine lakini wengine wameamua ya kwamba kazi itakua ya vitisho na kulazimisha,” said Uhuru.

