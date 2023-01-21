Connect with us

Uhuru’s Cousin Lands Job in Ruto’s Government

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin Kungu Mungai has landed a job in the Kenya Kwanza government.

According to a gazette notice released on Friday, November 20, by Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, Kungu Mungai will serve as the Chairperson of the Board of the Keya Cultural Centre Council for a period of 2 years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (1) of the Kenya Cultural Centre Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and the Arts appoints Kungu Muigai to be a member and Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Cultural Centre Council.This will be for a period of two (2) years, with effect from January 20, 2023,” read the statement in part.

The appointment is viewed as a reward for the Kikuyu elder who supported Ruto for the presidency when his cousin, then-president Uhuru, declared his support for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Muigai was a harsh critic of Uhuru Kenyatta in his second term.

In other appointments, Ruto named Hannah Muriithi chairperson of the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Patrick Gichuru chairperson of the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces appoint Irene Muthoni has likewise been named to be the Non- executive chairperson of the board of the Financial Inclusion Fund for a period of three years with effect from 13 th January 2023,” the notice read.

Stephen Kiptoem, on the other hand, was appointed for three years as the board chairperson of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

Co-operatives CS Simon Chelugui was appointed to the Financial Inclusion Fund Board, also known as the Hustler Fund.

Also Read: Storm in Kenya Kwanza Camp as Affiliate Parties Accuse President Ruto Of Favoring UDA in State Appointments 

