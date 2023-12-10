Uhuru’s High-Profile Meeting With US, UK Envoys Rattles ODM MP

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has chastised retired President Uhuru over holding high-profile meetings with US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan.

Kaluma in a post on his X handle on Saturday, December 9 told Uhuru to keep off the two envoys claiming they rigged the 2022 presential elections.

“Why is President Uhuru Kenyatta meeting individuals who rigged our 2022 presidential elections? Keep off US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and her associates from the West,” Kaluma stated.

Uhuru on Wednesday last week met British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan at his office in Nairobi meeting that was also attended by former Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Macharia Kamau.

Wigan in a statement after the meeting intimated that the meeting centered around discussing regional peace within the East African Community (EAC).

“A pleasure to meet Uhuru Kenyatta, EAC facilitator to discuss regional peace and security issues,” Wigan wrote.

The UK High Commissioner further stated that the United Kingdom would explore ways to support the EAC mission.

On Friday, the former Head of State met Ambassador Whitman at his Nairobi office raising speculations among the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

“The US Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Meg Whitman today paid a courtesy call on H.E. President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at his Nairobi office,” Uhuru’s office said in a statement without divulging details of the meeting.

Uhuru in November 19 said he is a member of the Azimio coalition and supports former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“I am a member of Azimio that is what I tell people. I am not a conman,” Uhuru stated.

