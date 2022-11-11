Uhuru’s Jubilee Party Threatens To Dump Azimio la Umoja 

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party has threatened to quit the Raila-led Azimio camp after its nominee was shortchanged from the lucrative Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

In a press conference on Thursday November 10, the Jubilee MPs accused their ODM counterparts of denying them a slot that should be given to them.

The MPs argued that the three slots were to be shared, one each for Jubilee, ODM and the Wiper party.

“We, the leadership of the Jubilee Party across the political divide are saddened by this show of impunity and urge the Speakers of both Houses to suspend the approval of the nominees to PSC until the matter has been resolved by the minority coalition,” Nominated MP Sabina Chege stated.

The former Ruling party had ealier protested the process to be halted by National Assembly Speaker until the minority side puts their side in order.

However, in response to Jubilee’s letter on the issue, Speaker Wetang’ula stated that the party made the claims after the House had already pronounced itself.

The Speaker also stated that the Azimio agreement, on which Jubilee is basing its claim for a slot, makes no mention of the sharing of commission positions.

“The horse has already bolted and the stable is already closed, my hands are tied with [the] law,” Wetang’ula said.

The Jubilee protest highlights the intense leadership wranglings that have occurred in Azimio since the 13th Parliament’s inception.

The coalition has struggled to get its house in order in Parliament due to intense leadership rivalry.

According to Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, the party has one seat on the PSC, and their representative is John Waluke.

“Mr Waluke is our representative. Anything other than that can be done in other committees but not at the commission,” Kioni said as quoted by the Nation.

