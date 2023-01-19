Connect with us

Politics

Uhuru’s man blasts Jubilee SG Kioni over election rigging bombshell

By

Published

ngunjiri
ngunjiri

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has asked the Jubilee Party SG Jeremiah Kioni to stop making allegations of rigging concerning the August 9, 2022, polls.

In a statement on Facebook on Thursday, Ngunjiri asked Kioni to let bygones be bygones because they have already moved on.

“My Party SG & Elder Brother Hon Kioni needs to let go of this thing. Where we have reached it doesn’t matter what the truth is anymore. It’s too late & a majority of Kenyans have moved on; even those of us directly affected. We are where we are. It is what it is,” Kioni said.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, Jubilee Secretary General, claimed that Azimio leader Raila Odinga won the August 9th elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast.

The lawmaker claimed that research done by Vanguard Africa, which he stated is a non-profit organization, indicates that President William Ruto, who was announced by the outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati, mustered 5,915,973 votes that represent 41Kioni further states that the report by the organization, which he claims partners with pro-democracy leaders across Africa, shows that presidential results in 59% of the 290 constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty.

He further stated that Raila Odinga, currently in South Africa as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, will give a comprehensive statement upon his return.

“We’ve seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is Raila Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66%..66% of votes cast.

