Politics

Uhuru's man Mutahi Ngunyi warns Natembeya after exposing the financiers of banditry in North Rift

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s revelation about the real financiers of banditry in North Rift has raised concerns and drawn warnings from political analysts.

The Governor claimed that politicians and well-connected individuals were involved in the banditry business, and they held the government hostage.

He further accused Nairobi and Nakuru Counties of funding the banditry attacks in Kerio Valley, and the stolen cows ended up in the butcheries in those counties.

However, renowned political analyst and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor, Mutahi Ngunyi, has warned Natembeya to be cautious following his expose.

Ngunyi advised the Governor to watch his back or risk meeting the same fate as former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Robert Ouko, who was allegedly murdered by his colleague Nicholas Biwott.

Ngunyi tweeted that the North Rift’s bandit economy feeds Nairobi butcheries, and the owners are ruthless and connected.

“George Natembeya is BOLD. And I like that. But he SHOULD watch the NTV documentary on the #oukomurdermystery. The BANDIT ECONOMY of North Rift feeds Nairobi butcheries. And its owners are CONNECTED and RUTHLESS,” Mutahi Ngunyi tweeted.

The warning raises concerns about the safety of Natembeya, who has already been threatened and survived an assassination attempt in 2021

