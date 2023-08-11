Uhuru’s Pension To Be Affected After Ruto Rejected Pay Rise 

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chairperson Lyn Mengich has disclosed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pension will be affected after his successor President William Ruto declined a salary increment.

According to SRC a retired President’s monthly pension is set at 80 per cent of his pensionable pay, which is equivalent to 60 percent of a sitting President’s salary.

This means that if an incumbent President’s pay rises, so will their predecessor’s monthly pension. If it remains unchanged, as it now will following President Ruto’s rejection of an increase, their predecessor’s pension will remain stagnant.

“What is rejected does not exist because once we have set, that is what is set. So whatever was there before cannot be used as the basis because those were the proposals before we actually set, so what is valid is what the commission has set,” Mengich stated.

The SRC had proposed a salary increase for President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua. The two however wrote to the commission through the Head of Public Service rejecting the salary increment proposal.

“The Head of Public Service wrote to us and informed us that the President and his deputy do not want a salary increase, and that will not change for the next two years.

“Once we have set the pay for a two-year period, then go back to the calculations and see how much money is available; if there is no increase, then it remains for that,” the SRC boss explained.

The SRC proposal would have increased President Ruto’s and his deputy’s current wages from Ksh.1.44 million to Ksh.1.54 million and Ksh.1.22 million to Ksh.1.36 million, respectively.

Also Read: Mutahi Ngunyi Dumps Uhuru, Joins Kenya Kwanza