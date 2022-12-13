Ukambani Governors Vow to Work With the Ruto Administration 

Governors Julius Malombe (Kitui), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos) and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni) have announced that they will work with the Kenya Kwanza Government despite them being in the Azimio camp.

Speaking on Tuesday after a meeting the governors stated that they are ready to work with the Ruto administration to bring development in the Ukambani Region.

“We will explore opportunities to engage the President of the Republic of Kenya to seek support and collaboration on national programs that are beneficial to our counties,” they said.

The Governors also stated that they are devoted to creating an atmosphere that allows children to engage in meaningful income-generating businesses.

The three county executives expressed their commitment to enhancing and sustaining irrigated agriculture in order to ensure food security.

They advised women and youth groups in the three counties to promote tree planting in order to ensure that there are enough trees to plant during the rainy season.

“We will facilitate the groups in nurturing the trees to the end so that even the national government can buy from them,” they said.

The trio picked Dr Julius Malombe as Chairman of the South Eastern Economic Bloc (SEKEB) and committed to work together to improve the region’s economic fortunes. Malombe took over from former Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana who led the bloc in his second term between 2017-2022.

The three governors also pledged to press the national government to clean up the filthy Athi River.

Wavinya Ndeti revealed that President Ruto had agreed to expand the Nairobi River Commission to include Machakos County members.

Governor Mutula Jnr on his part asked for the prosecution of individuals who pollute the river.

