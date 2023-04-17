Connect with us

UN Deputy Secretary General Clarifies On Reports Of Not Trust President Ruto 

United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohamed has disputed claims of not trusting President William Ruto.

According to a statement by the United Nations Information Centre in Nairobi, the alleged leaked documents were distorted. 

“The distorted and out-of-context reporting of the Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s private conversation does not in any way reflect her views and opinion.

“Throughout her career, she has been an impeachable strong voice of Africa and its leadership on the international scene,” the statement read in part.

Amin expressed confidence in President Ruto’s leadership and was looking forward to their meeting later this month.

“The Deputy Secretary-General has full confidence and respect for the leadership of President William Ruto and looks forward to travelling to Nairobi later this month for a previously scheduled trip.

“She looks forward to meeting with the President of Kenya and the UN leadership,” added the statement,”

She further appreciated the Kenyan government for its continuous support for the UN and being a generous host to its institutions.

“Kenya has been through the decades and continues to be a very generous host to UN institutions and a very important contributor to the international agenda,” she noted. 

The said reports were based on a cache of documents released on the social media site Discord, which purported to reveal the deputy secretary general having doubts about President Ruto.

Also Read: President Ruto Explains Why He Launched Same Road Twice 

