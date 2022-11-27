Uproar in Taita Taveta After MCAs Flew to Zanzibar to ‘Bond’ 

Questions have been raised in Taita Taveta over the recent trip by Ward Representatives to Zanzibar.

The 21 MCAs are said to have flown out of the country last Sunday and jetted back on Friday.

The county legislators were scheduled to stay at the Marijani Beach Resort and Spa, a luxury hotel.

The delegation, which also included Deputy Speaker Anselm Mwadime and Clerk Gadiel Maghanga, visited Stone Town and went on a spice tour, according to reports.

On Wednesday, the ward representatives had a half- day conference in the morning, followed by a turtle visit and sunset dhow cruise tour.

According to the program, the Taita Taveta County legislators went snorkeling at Mnemba Atoll Marine Park on Thursday before their return on Friday.

It’s not clear on how much the County spent on the trip but according to inside sources each MCA was given an allowance of Ksh 260,000.

Taita Locals have angrily reacted to the news which comes amid national and local government austerity drives.

Isabella Kidede of the lobby Taita Taveta Budget Champions questioned the assembly’s spending priorities and demanded that the leaders explain how the trip would benefit the country to the rest of the world.

“They obviously spent millions of shillings. ” In our county, there are more pressing needs. ” How much value does that trip to Zanzibar add to the residents of Taita Taveta? ” She inquired.

This comes barely a week after Kericho MCAs spent Ksh 2 million in President William Ruto’ s Weston Hotel in Nairobi.

” In reference to standing order No. 177, I hereby request for facilitation of all members of the county assembly to Nairobi (Weston hotel) from 15th November 22 to 20th November 22. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a pre- vetting of County Chief Officers nominees” a memo from the county assembly Read.