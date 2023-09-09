Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita Reveals Who Will Pay His Ksh 1 Million ODM Fine 

By

Published

6a1e37d926bd6ad2

Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita now says he will go back to his constituents to fundraise for him to pay the Ksh 1 million he was fined by the ODM Party. 

Speaking to the media at his office, Nyamita said his constituents would have to raise the amount since he’s been working on their behalf. 

 

He noted that he had started receiving calls from people who were willing to help him pay the fine.

 

“If I’m told to pay KSh 1 million, I’ll go back to my constituency. They can start a merry-go-round there to raise the money… yes, let the people there begin fundraising. Because the work I’m doing is for them, not for me. The work I’m doing is for the people,” Nyamita stated. 

 

He added, “In fact, I’ve been receiving several calls from my constituency, saying if I need money, some of them have even sent me transport, so I’m going home over the weekend. If it comes to that, I’ll tell the citizens to contribute a little because it’s their work that I’m doing.” 

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday said Nyamita and his Rongo counterpart Paul Abuor will have to pay the fine within 60 days after which they will remain suspended for a year. 

 

“Those who we have set aside, we have told them that you made mistakes, but since you have acknowledged your mistakes, we will impose a fine of one million shillings on you to pay within sixty days, and then you will stay out until after one year,” Raila stated.

The Azimio leader also noted that the two MPs will not hold any party positions until their suspension is over.

“You can’t be a chairman, you’ve been sent to purgatory, clean yourself up first, and then if you prove to be okay, you will be forgiven,” Raila added.

Also Read: How Raila Saved Passaris From Being Expelled From ODM Party

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020