Uriri MP Mark Nyamita Reveals Who Will Pay His Ksh 1 Million ODM Fine 

Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita now says he will go back to his constituents to fundraise for him to pay the Ksh 1 million he was fined by the ODM Party.

Speaking to the media at his office, Nyamita said his constituents would have to raise the amount since he’s been working on their behalf.

He noted that he had started receiving calls from people who were willing to help him pay the fine.

“If I’m told to pay KSh 1 million, I’ll go back to my constituency. They can start a merry-go-round there to raise the money… yes, let the people there begin fundraising. Because the work I’m doing is for them, not for me. The work I’m doing is for the people,” Nyamita stated.

He added, “In fact, I’ve been receiving several calls from my constituency, saying if I need money, some of them have even sent me transport, so I’m going home over the weekend. If it comes to that, I’ll tell the citizens to contribute a little because it’s their work that I’m doing.”

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday said Nyamita and his Rongo counterpart Paul Abuor will have to pay the fine within 60 days after which they will remain suspended for a year.

“Those who we have set aside, we have told them that you made mistakes, but since you have acknowledged your mistakes, we will impose a fine of one million shillings on you to pay within sixty days, and then you will stay out until after one year,” Raila stated.

The Azimio leader also noted that the two MPs will not hold any party positions until their suspension is over.

“You can’t be a chairman, you’ve been sent to purgatory, clean yourself up first, and then if you prove to be okay, you will be forgiven,” Raila added.

