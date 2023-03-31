US breaks silence after attacks on journalist during Azimio demo

The United States has expressed deep concern over the attacks on journalists covering the anti-government protests organized by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and its leader Raila Odinga.

Ambassador Meg Whitman took to Twitter to condemn the attacks, saying that protecting press freedom and safety is a cornerstone of democracy. The protests began on March 20, with the opposition demanding a lower cost of living and an overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Several journalists have been injured during the demonstrations, which have been marred by acts of hooliganism and criminality. Journalists covering the protests found themselves part of the story when they were attacked by hooligans and police in different areas.

The places where assaults were reported included Kawangware, Mathare, the Nairobi city center, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm, which was invaded by goons.

On Thursday, a police officer fired a tear gas canister at NTV cameraman Eric Isinta’s face, injuring him. Standard journalist Timon Abuna was also wounded on the head during the attack.

The Media Council of Kenya has reported that a total of 25 journalists have been attacked, harassed, and arrested while covering the demonstrations, making March the darkest month for Kenyan media since the clamor for multiparty democracy.

The council’s chief executive, David Omwoyo, has called on political leaders from both the government and the opposition to leave journalists out of their wrangles.

Omwoyo said that journalists are not contestants in the current political processes and that targeting them is an unwarranted, gross violation of human rights and an impediment to democracy.

The council has also urged editors and reporters preparing for assignments to prioritize risk assessment while on the field, including boarding politicians’ vehicles and wearing appropriate safety gear.

Odinga has condemned the attacks on journalists while announcing the “mother of all demonstrations” next Monday. As Kenyans, he said, they have the right to demand a forensic audit of the server to resolve the matter once and for all.