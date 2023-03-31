Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

US breaks silence after attacks on journalist during Azimio demo

By

Published

Fse8sZfXsBgwXKs 1680201621

The United States has expressed deep concern over the attacks on journalists covering the anti-government protests organized by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and its leader Raila Odinga.

Ambassador Meg Whitman took to Twitter to condemn the attacks, saying that protecting press freedom and safety is a cornerstone of democracy. The protests began on March 20, with the opposition demanding a lower cost of living and an overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Several journalists have been injured during the demonstrations, which have been marred by acts of hooliganism and criminality. Journalists covering the protests found themselves part of the story when they were attacked by hooligans and police in different areas.

The places where assaults were reported included Kawangware, Mathare, the Nairobi city center, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm, which was invaded by goons.

On Thursday, a police officer fired a tear gas canister at NTV cameraman Eric Isinta’s face, injuring him. Standard journalist Timon Abuna was also wounded on the head during the attack.

The Media Council of Kenya has reported that a total of 25 journalists have been attacked, harassed, and arrested while covering the demonstrations, making March the darkest month for Kenyan media since the clamor for multiparty democracy.

The council’s chief executive, David Omwoyo, has called on political leaders from both the government and the opposition to leave journalists out of their wrangles.

Omwoyo said that journalists are not contestants in the current political processes and that targeting them is an unwarranted, gross violation of human rights and an impediment to democracy.

The council has also urged editors and reporters preparing for assignments to prioritize risk assessment while on the field, including boarding politicians’ vehicles and wearing appropriate safety gear.

Odinga has condemned the attacks on journalists while announcing the “mother of all demonstrations” next Monday. As Kenyans, he said, they have the right to demand a forensic audit of the server to resolve the matter once and for all.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019