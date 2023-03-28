US Government Speaks On Azimio Demonstrations

The United States Of America (USA) Government has condemned the move by the Kenyan Government to ban Azimio la Umoja anti-government protests.

According to US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel every country should allow its citizens the freedom of expression and association and right to peaceful assembly.

“The rights to freedom of expression and association, and the right of peaceful assembly, are core tenets of democracy.”

“Countries that protect these fundamental freedoms and support an open, inclusive and empowered civil society are more stable and prosperous. Kenya benefits from having an active and vibrant civil society,” he said.

Patel also urged opposition leaders and protesters to avoid violence and inciting words during the protests.

He was responding to a reporter’s query about the US government’s stance on Kenyan police’s decision to ban opposition protests.

During the Monday March 27 demos one person was shot dead in Kisumu while two others were injured in Migori.

In Kibera a church and a mosque were burnt down at night after the anti-government demonstrations.

At the same time goons invaded the Kenya Family private land in Kiambu and stole sheep and goats and set a section of grass there on fire. Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s East Africa Spectre gas plant was also attacked and property destroyed.

Police claim that up to 20 officers were injured and three cars destroyed during the protests.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has condemned the chaos noting that it’s time for them to come to an end.

“We must protect our Country from sliding into irretrievable anarchy,” he said in a Twitter post.

