US Senator Chris Coons Behind Ruto, Raila truce – Wiper MP Alleges

Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has claimed that the truce between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Sunday was occasioned by United States Senator Chris Coons.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s Daybreak show on Monday April 3, Maalim stated that Senator Coons was instrumental in bringing the two leaders together and urged them to put aside their political differences.

“I think the biggest game changer here is not the church, not the religious sector, not the political class. The biggest game changer here is the American senator who came Chris Coon, who went and talked to everybody and told them to stand down,” said Maalim.

Maalim argued that his longevity in politics made it simple for him to read between the lines because a similar manner in which Ruto and Raila climbed down had been observed in previous “handshakes.” He mentioned a few occasions when the administration and the opposition reached an agreement, including in 2017.

“Some of us have been around this for the longest time. Personally, I could be a skeptic person but I would want history to dare me out.

“We had problems in 1992, in 1997, there was a merger in 2002 there was a steamroller called NARC and we all thought that this is an opportunity for Kenyans to reclaim their nation because of the unity but then it collapsed in a matter of months. In 2007 we had the coalition governments which was another handshake, in 2017 we equally had a handshake,” he added. 

Maalim, on the other hand, stated that the nation has matured and that it is past time to end the practice of having political fights after each election cycle.

