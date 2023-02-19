Utabaki Peke Yako- Oparanya Warns Raila Against Going Into Handshake With President Ruto 

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has strongly warned Azimio leader Raila Odinga, against entering into any political deal with President William Ruto.

Speaking at during the Azimio la Umoja rally in Kisumu on Saturday February 18 Oparanya warned Raila that if he goes the handshake route, he risks inciting a revolt within his own party.

“Wakati huu tunasema no handshake na mimi kama mmoja wa jeshi yako ukienda mambo ya handshake utaenda peke yako kwa sababu tumesema kila siku unashinda kura na wanakuibia. Wakati huu tunataka wewe upiganie ule ushindi yako urudi ili uwe Rais wa Kenya,” Oparanya stated.

Oparanya further encouraged Raila to remain steadfast until he becomes the president of Kenya.

“Mambo ya handshake hakuna. Acha hao waseme mambo ya handshake,” Oparanya said.

Simultaneously, he chastised ODM lawmakers who recently met President Ruto at State House in Nairobi, claiming that Azimio will now work with straightforward people.

“Na nimeona wale wabunge wameenda State House, mimi nataka mheshimiwa Raila Amolo Odinga unipe mamlaka kama deputy party leader nitoe wale wabunge kwa sababu hao wabunge wakati walikua wanataka certificate walikua wanakaa kwa ofisi yako kuanzia asubui mpaka jioni. Sasa wamepata uongozi kwa koti yako na wamekusaliti,” he stated.

The former governor also asked Nyanza residents to keep the ODM rebel MPs out of the region stating that they should only elect loyal people.

“Msiruhusu hao watu warudi hapa, hao watu waende nyumbani tuchague wale viongozi ambao ni loyal,” he added.

President Ruto in 2022 urged legislators to create the position of Leader of the Opposition. He insisted that it is part of what will strengthen governance institutions.

The proposal however faced harsh criticism with politicians arguing that it was a plot to reach an agreement with Raila.

Raila, on the other hand, has stated unequivocally that he does not want a handshake or any form of negotiation with Ruto.

