Video Emerges Showing Raila Odinga’s Strategic Tactics During Protests, Outsmarts Police and Enters Kibra for Protests

Opposition leader Raila Odinga managed to outsmart the police and enter Kibra despite police roadblocks during his biweekly anti-government protests in Nairobi county.

A video has emerged, showing how Raila managed to make his way through the roadblocks. The clip shows the former prime minister relaxing in his luxurious car, while his team received intel on how to reach their destination.

They were in communication with another man who kept them updated on the situation. In addition, they were seen using a walkie talkie, which seemed to be picking up police communication.

Raila’s supporters have been taking to the streets for months now, calling for political reforms and an end to corruption in the government.

These protests have been met with heavy police presence, including roadblocks and tear gas. However, despite the police efforts, Raila and his supporters continue to show up in large numbers.

Elsewhere, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o appealed to Azimio supporters still erecting barricades on the roads in Kisumu city and its environs to disperse and go home.

Nyongo said it will be dangerous for anyone to confront the police after nightfall.

“I am urging everyone who participated in the peaceful demonstrations earlier in the day to go home and leave the police to clear the boulders and tyres from the roads,”he said.

Nyong’o revealed this in a statement to the media by the Governors Press Unit.

He also urged motorists to avoid using Nyamasaria-Kachok-Kondele road and the Jua Kali area near Aga khan hospital this evening.