‘Wacha Katambe’ Raila breaks silence hours after Ruto attacks

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is set to host a public rally in Nakuru County on Thursday, as the date for mass action scheduled for Monday draws nearer. Raila announced the rally on his Twitter handle, calling on his supporters to attend the event.

“Tukutane Nakuru kesho!” Raila said via his Twitter handle, moments after Ruto fired a salvo at him.

This will be the last public rally for the opposition leader before the mass action, scheduled for Monday.

Raila’s decision to hold the rally has not gone unnoticed by the government, with President William Ruto warning Raila to ensure the safety of Kenyans during the planned protests.

Ruto emphasized that it was Raila’s responsibility to work with the police to ensure that the demonstrations did not disrupt the lives of ordinary Kenyans, destroy property or affect businesses.

The timing of Raila’s public rally is noteworthy, coming shortly after Ruto’s warning. It is highly anticipated that Raila will respond to Ruto’s remarks during the rally.

The government’s responsibility to provide security during demonstrations is also expected to feature in the rally.

In the lead up to the mass action, the warm-up has been gathering pace, particularly in Raila’s Nyanza backyard. However, the events have been marred by ugly scenes, as witnessed in Kisumu on Wednesday when a group of rowdy youth holding anti-government protests disrupted an event organized by the Communication Authority of Kenya.

The demonstrators stormed the event, leaving it in disarray and forcing exhibitors to pack up their belongings and leave. They accused ICT CS Eliud Owalo of being used by Ruto to destabilize the region, although he was not present at the event.