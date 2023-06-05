Connect with us

Politics

Waititu Admitted in Hospital After Collapsing At Home 

By

Published

unnamed 7

Ferdinand Waititu

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Monday failed to appear before a Nairobi Court for the hearing of a Ksh 588 million graft case facing him.

According to his lawyer John Swaka, Waititu collapsed on Sunday at his home and was rushed to hospital where he was admitted hence he could not avail himself for the hearing of the case.

“We are not ready to proceed… I was informed that he collapsed yesterday and was rushed to Aga Khan where he is admitted,” Swaka said.

He also noted that Waititu’s wife Susan Wangari could not make it to court because she is with him in the hospital.

The lawyer also said that he received the information on Monday morning but he will avail documents as soon as possible. 

The court adjourned the case and will convene on Tuesday during which Sakwa will be required to produce medical documents of his client.

The prosecution is remaining with two more witnesses before it closes the Ksh 588 million graft case facing Waititu and others.

This comes weeks after Waititu claimed President William Ruto had abandoned him despite campaigning for him. 

The former Kabete MP alleged that President Ruto had promised to ensure all cases that had been politically instigated on him during the former regime would be withdrawn.

“You see, the President promised that after coming to power he would ensure that all cases that were politically instigated during the tenure of former President Uhuru Kenyatta were thrown out or withdrawn, and I have seen most of them thrown out and the accused exonerated. 

“I am now wondering what happened to me because in some cases I was involved in, some witnesses even recanted the evidence they had given in court,” he stated.

Also Read: Ferdinand Waititu Lands Plum Job in William Ruto’s Government 

