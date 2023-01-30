Connect with us

Politics

“Wajinga Waliisha Kenya” Ruto Breaks Silence on IEBC Insider’s Claims

20230124 103320

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has broken silence on a report released by an individual claiming to be an Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) whistleblower which claims that the 2022 August polls were rigged in favor of the head of state. 

In a statement via his Twitter account, President Ruto stated that there was no way Raila would trounce him in areas well known to have most Ruto’s and his deputy’s supporters.

“Wajinga waliisha Kenya. There is simply no possibility that Raila beat Ruto in Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Tharaka nithi and Meru. Yet that is what the so-called whistleblower claims,” he said.

According to the whistleblower’s report, Raila won the 2022 presidential election with a 58% to 42% for President Ruto, in contrast to the 49%-50% official result respectively.

However Charles Hornsby put the report under scrutiny, claiming that the alleged results were manipulated up from the official results and tweaked in favor of Raila.

“Findings from the analysis shows the results are a mix of real results from almost all results for example in Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Embu, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Samburu, Turkana, Pokot, Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay,” Hornsby claimed in his analysis published by The Star.

“Clumsy transpositions which are so obviously false that they lead me to conclude that again we have a fake on our hands. In more than 20 constituencies the whistleblowers reverse the votes for Ruto and Raila in a way which simply makes no sense,” he added.

Since the release of the whistleblower reports, there has been political turmoil, with both the government and the opposition exchanging words.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has demanded that the President and his deputy resign while Ruto has stated that nothing will prevent him from carrying out his presidential duties.

Also Read: ODM Politician Summoned After Insulting President Ruto

