Wamatangi Clarifies Reports Of Falling Out With President Ruto Over Land

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has dismissed reports alleging that he had a fallout with President William Ruto over land.

In a statement on Sunday, Wamatangi also downplayed reports that he was lectured by the president at Sagana State Lodge when the president toured the Mt Kenya region last month.

The allegations first surfaced on September 1, claiming President Ruto had taken on Wamatangi for refusing to hand over two plots of property.

The reports also alleged that government operatives pressed the first-term governor to transfer land previously controlled by a global fruit processing corporation.

The reports of a fallout were fanned by a prior video in which the governor was caught on tape saying that he will not release the land to well-connected persons.

“The parcels of land I am holding on to in Kiambu, I said none will be grabbed by anyone. You have stolen a lot of parcels and you can not do that any longer.” Wamatangi in the video.

The Kiambu county boss went on to say that the land would be used for socio-economic development and would not be sold to rich people.

This comes just a week after Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa claimed that the Governor was lectured by President Ruto over his style of leadership.

“When the President was in Githurai he read him a riot act. The President told him you came to this party very late and if you cannot work towards the manifesto of Kenya Kwanza then you are not part of us. He told him to go read the manifesto maybe he came so late and did not understand everything,” Karungo claimed.

