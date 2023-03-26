Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Wandayi Warns Government Against Using Museveni, Kagame Tactics To Deal With Raila 

By

Published

images 40

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi

National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi has warned the Kenya Kwanza government on employing tactics similar to those used by Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and to deal with Raila.

Speaking on Sunday March 16 during a church service at Jesus Teaching Ministry Wandayi stated that Kenya is not the same as Uganda or Rwanda and the tactics will not work.

“We cannot transform Kenya into another Uganda or Rwanda. If they are doubting our resolve, let them wait for tomorrow,” he said.

Trade CS Moses Kuria on Saturday during an interview with BBC stated that the government would do whatever it takes including using tactics of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Paul Kagame of Rwanda in dealing with the opposition.

“Every time coming to prosecute an election, then it means that we are going to deal with him the way Paul Kagame deals with his opponents, the way Museveni deals with his opponent. There’s no other way,” he stated.

Kuria elaborated his remarks, saying that the two presidents protected their people’s sovereignty and democracy.

fp3PX34fkeyaSj3fvQmRiUzTPNcrwl9B8za0Q6Ud

File image of CS Moses Kuria

He termed the ongoing anti-government demonstration rallies as an act of economic terrorism.

CS Kuria also pointed out that the former Prime Minister has had it good for too long intimidating Kenyan Presidents.

“He has had it good for too long. He had it with Kibaki, Kibaki is no more, Kibaki is dead and gone. He had it with Uhuru, he will not have it again, take it from me. There is not going to be any dividend for democracy,” Kuria asserted.

Also Read: CS Kuria Reveals Harsh Tactics Ruto Might Use To Tame Raila

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019