Wandayi Warns Government Against Using Museveni, Kagame Tactics To Deal With Raila 

National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi has warned the Kenya Kwanza government on employing tactics similar to those used by Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and to deal with Raila.

Speaking on Sunday March 16 during a church service at Jesus Teaching Ministry Wandayi stated that Kenya is not the same as Uganda or Rwanda and the tactics will not work.

“We cannot transform Kenya into another Uganda or Rwanda. If they are doubting our resolve, let them wait for tomorrow,” he said.

Trade CS Moses Kuria on Saturday during an interview with BBC stated that the government would do whatever it takes including using tactics of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Paul Kagame of Rwanda in dealing with the opposition.

“Every time coming to prosecute an election, then it means that we are going to deal with him the way Paul Kagame deals with his opponents, the way Museveni deals with his opponent. There’s no other way,” he stated.

Kuria elaborated his remarks, saying that the two presidents protected their people’s sovereignty and democracy.

He termed the ongoing anti-government demonstration rallies as an act of economic terrorism.

CS Kuria also pointed out that the former Prime Minister has had it good for too long intimidating Kenyan Presidents.

“He has had it good for too long. He had it with Kibaki, Kibaki is no more, Kibaki is dead and gone. He had it with Uhuru, he will not have it again, take it from me. There is not going to be any dividend for democracy,” Kuria asserted.

Also Read: CS Kuria Reveals Harsh Tactics Ruto Might Use To Tame Raila