Wandayi Warns Possibility Of Errors In KCSE Results

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi has alleged that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results, set to be released soon, might be inaccurate.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Wandayi, said KCSE result errors might be worse unless the issue is addressed by the government.

“Unless this issue is addressed, we should expect the worst when it comes to KCSE, I am not being an alarmist because I am a very responsible Kenyan but I can tell you.

“I am afraid that if we do not handle the issues surrounding the bungling of the last KCPE, we should be prepared for a similar or even worse thing,” Wandayi stated.

The Ugunja MP urged KNEC to resolve the issues that led to the mismanagement of the KCPE exam results as soon as possible.

He further cautioned that failure to correct the faults could cause future problems for pupils and potentially the test body.

His remarks comes after CS Machogu defending the credibility of the KCPE exams.

Speaking on Thursday, Machogu said everything was right except the transmission via SMS.

“As the ministry, everything was right, an outsider who was given the contract did not conform and do to the required standards, moving forward when we release the KCSE examination, it means we will not be able to use the service provider,” said Machogu.

The Education CS disclosed that he has already engaged ICT experts to develop a portal where the public will be able to access the KCSE results free of charge.

“I am already engaging ICT experts to see whether we can be able to develop a website that members of the public can be able to access free of charge. When we release our KCSE anytime soon,” Machogu added.

