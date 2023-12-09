Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Wandayi Warns Possibility Of Errors In KCSE Results

By

Published

IMG 20230420 WA0006

File image of Opiyo Wandayi

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi has alleged that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results, set to be released soon, might be inaccurate.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Wandayi, said KCSE result errors might be worse unless the issue is addressed by the government.  

“Unless this issue is addressed, we should expect the worst when it comes to KCSE, I am not being an alarmist because I am a very responsible Kenyan but I can tell you.

“I am afraid that if we do not handle the issues surrounding the bungling of the last KCPE, we should be prepared for a similar or even worse thing,” Wandayi stated.

The Ugunja MP urged KNEC to resolve the issues that led to the mismanagement of the KCPE exam results as soon as possible.

He further cautioned that failure to correct the faults could cause future problems for pupils and potentially the test body.

His remarks comes after CS Machogu defending the credibility of the KCPE exams.

Speaking on Thursday, Machogu said everything was right except the transmission via SMS. 

“As the ministry, everything was right, an outsider who was given the contract did not conform and do to the required standards, moving forward when we release the KCSE examination, it means we will not be able to use the service provider,” said Machogu.

The Education CS disclosed that he has already engaged ICT experts to develop a portal where the public will be able to access the KCSE results free of charge.

“I am already engaging ICT experts to see whether we can be able to develop a website that members of the public can be able to access free of charge. When we release our KCSE anytime soon,” Machogu added.

Also Read: Oburu Odinga Changes Tune On Wandayi Succeding Raila As Luo Kingpin

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020