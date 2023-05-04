We Are Not Interested In Sharing Power With Kenya Kwanza – Raila

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has stated that he is not interested in sharing power with the Kenya Kwanza government.

Raila in a statement on Thursday, May 5 stated that his position remains that the Kenya Kwanza coalition is in power through a ‘civilian coup’.

“We wish to make it absolutely clear that we are not interested in power-sharing with Kenya Kwanza. In fact, our position remains that Kenya Kwanza is an illegitimate regime that is in power through a civilian coup. We have instructed our team to make this clear. We are not interested in any deals other than open public talks on issues we have made public,” the statement read in part.

The former Prime Minister also stated that he has instructed the Azimio bi-partisan team to conclude the negotiations with the government within 30 days from the date of commencement.

“We have also instructed our delegates to make it clear that we want these talks concluded in 30 days from the date of commencement,” he added.

Raila accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Trade CS Moses Kuria of hiring goons to unleash terror during Azimio protests on Monday.

“During the Protests this last Tuesday, a number of hired thugs were unleashed on Nairobians by Rigathi Gachagua and Moses Kuria to rein terror on people and destroy property which was then blamed on Azimio youths,” Raila said.

He added, “We are aware, and many Kenyans are aware, that during our last protests, Gachagua, Kuria and other mercenaries in Kenya Kwanza had engaged assassins from within and outside established security forces to kill Azimio leaders and implement mass murder of protesters.”

He further stated that he would resume town hall meetings and other avenues to continue talking with his supporters.

