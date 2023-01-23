We can’t keep quiet anymore! The famous Bomas Choir exposes Wafula Chebukati badl

Connect with us

We can't keep quiet anymore! The famous Bomas Choir exposes Wafula Chebukati

File image of Wafula Chebukati. 1
Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati may not only have rigged Raila Odinga’s victory in favor of President William Ruto but also conned the famous Bomas Choir that helped him to defuse tension as Kenyans were anxiously waiting for the declaration of the August 9, 2022, presidential results.

This is according to the singers drawn from different choirs which entertained Kenyans during the August 2022 General Election at Bomas of Kenya.

The singers have claimed that over five months after they thrilled Kenyans as the country anxiously waited for the Presidential results, they have yet to receive their money as promised.

The group was coordinated by veteran artist and composer Mwalimu Thomas Wasonga, who the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission contracted to provide entertainment to Kenyans as they anticipated the presidential outcome.

The choir spent close to a week at Bomas, singing patriotic songs that eased tensions among Kenyans, with many expressing delight at their presence.

However, some of the members of. The choir has come out to say that they are yet to receive the money they worked for, even as schools open on Monday.

Victor Onyango, a lead singer in one of the choirs at Bomas, says that Mwalimu Wasonga promised them that their pay would come six weeks after announcing the presidential results.

Little did he know six weeks would translate to almost six months.

“The choir was one of the service providers at Bomas of Kenya. We were brought in to provide services just like the rest who were contracted to make the process smooth. So we were supposed to be paid like the rest,” Onyango told Citizen Digital.

He continued: “Our able leader Mwalimu Wasonga said the money would come in six weeks. It is now six months and we are yet to see the money. We really don’t want to blame Mwalimu for this delay, but someone should act. We have families who saw us every day on TV working yet we went home with nothing.”

Onyango said 80% of the choir members entirely depend on singing as their source of income. The delayed payment has adversely affected their way of life and their families.

“I can assure you that most people in that choir you saw there don’t do anything apart from singing. It is their livelihood. Withholding their pay means thay are greatly affected. They have families, children are resuming school,” Onyango lamented.
On the tension that engulfed Bomas of Kenya ahead amid a delayed announcement of the presidential results, Onyango says the choir was urged to sing more to ease the tension, even as the situation threatened to get out of control when William Ruto was declared winner of the race.

