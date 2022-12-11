Connect with us

Politics

“We Have the Deep State” Mudavadi Tells the Mulembe Nation to Dump Raila & Join Kenya Kwanza 

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has asked western Kenya locals to abandon the Azimio opposition camp and focus on supporting the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Saturday December 10 in Vihiga County, Mudavadi told the Mulembe nation that it’s time they drop Raila for President William Ruto.

In the August 9 general elections, the western region gave Raila Odinga the majority votes with Dr Ruto getting slightly over 630,000 votes.

Four out of the five governors in the region; Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), Paul Otuoma (Busia) and George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia) – belong to the Azimio coalition while Kenya Kwanza only has Bungoma’s Kenneth Lusaka. 

Mudavadi is attempting to sway the region by persuading the Luhya to abandon Raila’s team, which they have traditionally backed.

“I am not a person who brags, but the truth is William Ruto defeated the system and the deep state in the last election. Now he has the system and the deep state. “Why would you hang out there speaking ill of us? Where will you take us?” Mudavadi asked the locals. 

He stated that he is collaborating with all regional leaders in response to the voters’ decision.

“We are sending a clear message: let this be a new dawn, a new beginning, as we forge together as a unit. The north star is the government that is in place now. This is where we should lay our support,” he remarked.

FB IMG 1670700304024

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi

His calls come days after President Ruto paid a two-day visit to the region, dangling delicacies like development projects and promises of government appointments.

“I have not shifted goal posts, I still stand by my word. I will soon call the leaders from the Western Kenya region once I finalize the road map for the revival of Mumias Sugar Company so that we chart a way forward together,” Ruto said. 

Also Read: Ruto Apologizes to Atwoli Over His Harsh Remarks During the Campaign Period

