Politics

We must submit to rule of law – Ruto says amid demos

By

Published

FB IMG 1679751676433
File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans living in Germany that impunity will not be part of the country’s political discourse.

Speaking in Berlin on Tuesday, Ruto emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all Kenyans.

He said that nobody should be allowed to trample on the rights of others, and that he would ensure that everyone’s life, property, and business are protected.

Ruto also highlighted the government’s commitment to providing the police with operational and financial independence, which he said would enable them to enforce the rule of law effectively.

He added that it was the responsibility of the Inspector General of Police to determine how best to secure Kenya.

The president further stated that the government would leverage Kenya’s diverse and skilled human capital to boost the country’s global profile.

He revealed that negotiations were underway with countries such as Germany to eliminate red tape, thereby allowing Kenyan professionals to contribute to the development of the countries they work in.

