“We Were Loaded Into Buses Like School Children” Ruto Complains About Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 Funeral

President William Ruto has for the first time opened up on how African Heads of State are mistreated during foreign tours.

Speaking on Saturday, April 29 during the Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend at KICC, President Ruto lamented how African Presidents were in September 2022 loaded in buses like schoolchildren while attending the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London, UK.

“We have these meetings, Africa-US, Africa-Europe, Africa-Turkey, now we are waiting for Africa-Russia and Africa-Japan. We have made the decision that it is not intelligent for 54 of us to go and sit before one gentleman from another place.

“Sometimes we are mistreated. We are loaded into buses like school kids, and it’s not right,” Ruto complained.

The Head of State urged African Heads of State to stop attending events in Western countries in large numbers and instead send representatives. He proposed the African Union (AU) to instead be sending officials to represent the continent.

“The decision we have made as AU is that going forward, if there is going to be a discussion between Africa and any other country, we would send the chair and the bureau. That is the position I am taking as the President of Kenya,” Ruto stated.

On September 19, 2022, African Presidents were transported to the venue of Queen Elizabeth’s state burial by a fleet of buses. US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill were however allowed to use an armored presidential limousine.

The incident elicited mixed reactions on social media with some netizens terming it an act of colonialism.

 

