Politics

We Will Arrest You – Malalah Warns Raila Against Holding Demos

By

Published

FB IMG 1688882699958

File image of UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala in Tana River.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has warned Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over staging demos that cause havoc and economic sabotage. 

Speaking on Saturday July 8 during a UDA mass registration drive in Tana River County, Malala stated that the government will arrest Raila if he leads demos again next week.

“I want to tell Raila that if he continues to destroy properties belonging to Kenyans, chase away tourists, and use the youth badly we will arrest you and take you to court like any other Kenyan,” said Malalah

“We want to ask Interior CS Kithure Kindiki not to entertain Raila Odinga. I heard them saying they will continue with the protests next week, we want to dare and tell them if they are men enough to hold the demos. We have prepared ourselves and we will start by arresting Raila.”

FB IMG 1688882687129

Malala at the same time dismissed Azimio’s current initiative to gather 10 million signatures in order to launch a revolution against President William Ruto’s government.

“You cannot do the same thing the same way and expect different results. You have been holding Saba saba marches for years, but you have not gotten the presidency. You think you will threaten Ruto? William Ruto is here to stay until 2032,” said Malalah.

His remarks come after the Azimio coalition held demos across the country on Friday. 

Addressing the media at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation (JOOF) Raila announced that the protests would continue on Wednesday next week. 

“We thank Kenyans and assure that mapambano itaendelea. Tutakuwa uwanjani tena wiki ijayo siku ya jumatano,” he stated.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Welcomes Raila’s Move To Collect 10 Million Signatures

