Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

We Will Buy Raila – David Ndii Tells Azimio Supporters 

By

Published

Raila Ndii 1320x742 1

Economist David Ndii on Saturday April 8 told off Azimio la Umoja supporters who stated that they would go back to streets if ODM Leader Raila Odinga directs them. 

The Azimio supporters calimed that the Kenya Kwanza governemnt will understand the plight of Kenyans if there are demos. 

“Sisi kama jeshi la baba tunagoja aseme maadamano ni lini juu hio ndio kitu itafanya mskie maneno,” one of the supportes said. 

In a rejoinder Ndii told the Raila supporters that they would be left in the streets alone if Raila hold a handshake with the governemnt. 

“Boss, we will just buy him with your money and you will get nothing,” he stated. 

Ndii argued that a handshake was possible, especially, considering Kenya’s state of the economy.

“I have news for you. The first obligation of a government is survival and political stability. The more the dynasties foment destabilisation, the more we will have to spend on political capital.

“If push comes to shove, handshake is always an option. How much do you think that will cost?” He posed. 

Ndii also defended the government’s wage bill on the hiring of 50 Cabinet Administrative Secretaries (CASs)

Regarding delays in salaries, Ndii explained that cash resources were short in supply due repayment of loans.

“Is public finance that difficult? It’s reported every other day debt service is consuming 60 per cent plus of revenue. Liquidity crunches come with the territory. When maturities bunch up, or revenue falls short, or markets shift, something has to give. Salaries or default? Take your pick,” Ndii questioned. 

He went on to say that Foreign debt is not the the issue but the weekly maturities of domestic debt held by banks and pension funds.

Also Read: List Of 7 Raila Allies Who Will Represent Azimio in Bipartisan Talks

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019