We Will Buy Raila – David Ndii Tells Azimio Supporters 

Economist David Ndii on Saturday April 8 told off Azimio la Umoja supporters who stated that they would go back to streets if ODM Leader Raila Odinga directs them.

The Azimio supporters calimed that the Kenya Kwanza governemnt will understand the plight of Kenyans if there are demos.

“Sisi kama jeshi la baba tunagoja aseme maadamano ni lini juu hio ndio kitu itafanya mskie maneno,” one of the supportes said.

In a rejoinder Ndii told the Raila supporters that they would be left in the streets alone if Raila hold a handshake with the governemnt.

“Boss, we will just buy him with your money and you will get nothing,” he stated.

Ndii argued that a handshake was possible, especially, considering Kenya’s state of the economy.

“I have news for you. The first obligation of a government is survival and political stability. The more the dynasties foment destabilisation, the more we will have to spend on political capital.

“If push comes to shove, handshake is always an option. How much do you think that will cost?” He posed.

Ndii also defended the government’s wage bill on the hiring of 50 Cabinet Administrative Secretaries (CASs)

Regarding delays in salaries, Ndii explained that cash resources were short in supply due repayment of loans.

“Is public finance that difficult? It’s reported every other day debt service is consuming 60 per cent plus of revenue. Liquidity crunches come with the territory. When maturities bunch up, or revenue falls short, or markets shift, something has to give. Salaries or default? Take your pick,” Ndii questioned.

He went on to say that Foreign debt is not the the issue but the weekly maturities of domestic debt held by banks and pension funds.

