We Will Get To The Bottom Of Shakahola Massacre – President Ruto

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that his government will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth behind the Shakahola massacre which has claimed the lives of 201 people so far.

Speaking on Sunday May 14 during a church service at AIC church in Milimani, Ruto asked Kenyans to give security agencies more time to investigate the cult. 

“I want to assure you that the government is going to get to the bottom of what really happened,” said Ruto with certainty.

“Give us a little time, our security agencies are working around the clock so that we can unravel these acts that shame the people who want to abuse the sanctity of religion and cause loss of lives,” said Ruto. 

He went on to say that the government will work with the church and spiritual leaders to find measures to weed out persons who use religion to influence Kenyans.

“We are going to work with the church so that we can prevent anything like that to ever happen again in our republic. We have to be sensitive and I am confident that our religious leaders will give us advise on how true religion is not taken advantage of by people who have aims that are not very legitimate,” Ruto added.

His remarks come after DCI homicide detectives on Saturday discovered 22 more bodies bringing the total death toll to 202 people. 

The Head of State last week formed a 15 member to begin a probe into the starvation cult.

The team, which will be under the direction of Lady Justice Jessie Lesiit, is made up of Wanyama Musiambu, Albert Musasia, Eric Gumbo, Bishop Catherine Mutua, Dr. Jonathan Lodompui, Dr. Frank Njenga, and Lady Justice (Rtd.) Mary Muhanji Kasango.

Kioko Kilukumi serves as the Lead Counsel, while Oliver Kipchumba Karori and Rachel Maina are Joint Secretaries. Vivian Janet Nyambeki and Bahati Mwamuye were also designated as the commission’s assisting counsel.

