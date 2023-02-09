We’re coming for you! DCI tells those behind ‘fake’ Matiang’i raid

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, has issued a warning against those behind a reported police raid at the home of former interior CS Fred Matiang’i. Amin stated in a recent press conference that the DCI is pursuing those responsible for spreading false information about the incident.

He called it “the highest form of fake news” and stated that the DCI will not tolerate such behavior. Amin confirmed that the former CS is indeed under investigation, but emphasized that none of the cases have reached the stage where Matiang’i’s assistance is required.

In his statement, Amin also clarified that the DCI did not send officers to arrest Matiang’i at his home or any other location. He stated that the DCI takes the allegations of the raid seriously and has conducted an initial investigation into the matter.

Amin and his team, which included his deputy Ireri Kamwende and head of investigations Eliud Lagat, assured the public of their commitment to due process and holding all those involved accountable for their actions.

Amin emphasized that those who spread false information and incite fear will no longer get away with such actions, which threaten the stability of the nation and its security.

He warned that the DCI will take firm and bold action against all those involved in spreading false information. He said that the DCI will continue to conduct its investigation and will soon announce the next steps in the proceedings.