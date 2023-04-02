We’re ready! Raila says ahead of Monday’s ‘mega’ protests

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has declared that his movement, Azimio la Umoja, is ready for the next phase of anti-government protests.

Dubbed ‘Mega Monday’, these demonstrations will be the fourth peaceful protest organized by the opposition. Raila announced on Twitter that they are determined to bring change to Kenya, insisting that not even the police will stop their resolve.

He also warned President William Ruto that he won the August 2022 presidential poll but was rigged out of the election. Raila accuses Ruto of colluding with the then IEBC Commissioners to rig the election.

These protests have seen at least ten people, including police officers, lose their lives, and the opposition has been demanding the president’s resignation, including Opposition involvement in the IEBC Commissioners hiring process.

Raila and his supporters insist that he emerged victorious in the last election and urge President Ruto to vacate his office immediately ahead of the upcoming Mega Monday protest.

However, the Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has warned those taking advantage of the protests to destroy property that Monday would be their last day to do so. He cautioned that the demonstrations are no longer peaceful but have turned into post-election violence.

The ongoing protests in Kenya have caused concerns about the country’s stability and raised questions about the government’s handling of the situation.

The demonstrations have disrupted business and transportation and led to the loss of life. The government has been accused of using excessive force to quell the protests, which has further inflamed tensions.