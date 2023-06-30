Wetangula Kicks Out UDA MP For Wearing a Turban 

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Thursday June 29 kicked Out Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe from the House over wearing an unrecognized religious headgear.

Wetangula spotted Kagombe with the headgear and asked him to explain why he was wearing it on the House floor, to which the legislator replied that it was related to his new faith.

“In keeping with Article 2 of the Constitution, I’m exercising my right to religion… I have now, since the last time we were in this Parliament, found Jesus in a different way and now the religion that I profess dictates that I, at times, during official functions like this, be dressed like this,” Kagombe said.

The first term MP went on to say he now goes to the Church of Love and Acceptance.

Speaker Wetangula however did not buy Kagombe’s explanation and hence asked him to go and change.

“The Chair takes judicial notice of the fact that the only sect I know that dresses the way you’re dressed is the Akorino. To the extent that you’re naming something totally different, I rule you out of order, and you’ll have to go and change your gear and come back,” Wetangula stated.

Speaking after being kicked out, Kagombe threatened to move to court to compel Wetangula to allow him back to the National Assembly.

“My newfound religion dictates that I wear a turban on the head. This is not new, it is in keeping with Article 32 of the constitution that allows me and anybody else in this republic to associate, confess, and profess to any religion that they belong to,” said Kagombe.

“I am therefore protesting the actions of the Speaker kicking me out of the house and telling me to go and remove my turban that now signifies my newfound religion, I feel aggrieved and I am going to seek other ways, I might be going to court to ask that I be admitted to parliament.”

