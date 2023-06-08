Wetangula Suspends Seven MPS After Chaos in Parliamnent

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has suspended seven Members of Parliament for violating the Standing orders after chaos emerged in the house over the ouster of Nominated MP Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip.

The suspended MPs include; Millie Odhiambo (2 weeks), Sabina Chege (2 weeks) Rozaah Buyu (2 weeks), TJ Kajwang (2 weeks), Fatuma Mnyanzi (5 Days), Catherine Omanyo (5 days), Joyce Kamene (2 sittings).

The chaos began when Millie Odhiambo and her Kisumu West counterpart Roza Buyu protested Wetangula’s ruling on the ouster of Sabina Chege as the Minority Deputy Whip.

Wetangula said he would not provide a ruling until a case filed in court over the issue is determined.

“Honorable members from the foregoing, my hands are tied with regard to the court order that has been brought to my attention.

“Until and unless further information is provided, that this order has been varied or set aside, the court order effectively suspends the decision by the minority party on the replacement of Sabina Chege as the deputy minority whip,” said Wetangula.

The ruling caused chaos in Parliament with MPs allied to Azimio coalition protesting. Wetangula as a result kicked out the MPs and adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

“Sergeant at arms, ensure the two MPs are taken outside the Parliament. Honourable Buyu and Millie Odhiambo, please leave the House. I want to see the two MPs outside,” Wetang’ula ordered.

This comes days after Azimio picked Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje as the new National Assembly Deputy Minority Whip replacing Sabina Chege.

“Azimio has today settled on Hon. Mark Mwenje as the Deputy Minority Whip of the National Assembly. He will be taking up the position which was left vacant upon the removal of Hon. Sabina Chege about a month ago.

“We recognize him as a committed, consistent, energetic and youthful fighter who has shown the will to stand up for the people and fight for the party. We have no doubt he will prove equal to the task,” National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi announced on May 31.

