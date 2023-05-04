Wetangula Takes Action After State Withdrew Security Detail Of Azimio MPs

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has directed the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah to liase with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to ensure 22 Azimio MPs have their security detail back.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Thursday May 5, Wetangula stated that the issues should be solved before it escalates.

“Unfortunately, you have not provided the names of the 22 members whose security had been withdrawn. Remember, we have so many members. I will direct the Majority Leader to liaise with the Ministry of Interior to ensure the members are secured,” Wetangula stated.

He however advised the Azimio politicians to tone down toxic politics and conduct themselves with decorum.

“All these boiled down to one thing as responsible elected leaders of this country. Tone down toxic politics and conduct yourself with decorum,” the speaker advised.

Ichung’wah on his part stated that he does not support the withdrawal of MPs security details and asked Kindiki to reinstate the Azimio lawmakers’ security.

“I will never support the withdrawal of the security of an MP on account of their political persuasion,” Ichung’wah said.

He added,” “I take this opportunity to ask the Interior Ministry and the Inspector General of Police – if there is any member of parliament whose security has been withdrawn for any other reason – to consider reinstating them.”

The Azimio coalition in a presser on Monday claimed that the State had withdrawn the security detail of Azimio leaders including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Ruto government has ordered the immediate withdrawal of security details of Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, and Kalonzo Musyoka together with those of other elected leaders in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition,” Azimio announced.

