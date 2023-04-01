Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Wetangula To Raila: It’s Time To Write The Final Chapter Of Your Legacy

By

Published

FgdUiamXEAIS9Ff
Moses Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called on Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition leader Raila Odinga to cease the Maandamano protests, accept the outcome of the 2022 presidential election, and focus on building his legacy.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service, Wetangula accused Raila of reneging on his promise to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict that upheld President William Ruto’s victory in the August polls.

He further urged Raila to avoid being led to a cul-de-sac since the protests would allegedly go nowhere. Wetangula criticized Raila for accusing foreign missions in Kenya of partisanship on matters of democracy, and called on him to stop making enemies, including Ruto and ambassadors.

“Relax, my brother; you went to court and the verdict was that you did not win. You said you did not accept the verdict but you would respect it. What you are doing now is the complete opposite of what you promised. You should be now writing the final chapter of your legacy.”

He emphasized that it is the responsibility of leaders to ensure peace in the country, adding that he spoke up when former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm was invaded, and that property must be respected.

Wetangula also urged Uhuru to call a halt to the Azimio protests in his capacity as chairman of the coalition. He noted that Uhuru is the only retired President who is currently still alive and should be the number one elder statesman in Kenya who can call the country to order when things are going wrong. He wondered why Uhuru was maintaining a conspiracy of silence.

The ongoing Azimio protests in Kenya have been marked by violence and destruction of property, with many people injured and arrested.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019