Wetangula To Raila: It’s Time To Write The Final Chapter Of Your Legacy

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called on Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition leader Raila Odinga to cease the Maandamano protests, accept the outcome of the 2022 presidential election, and focus on building his legacy.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service, Wetangula accused Raila of reneging on his promise to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict that upheld President William Ruto’s victory in the August polls.

He further urged Raila to avoid being led to a cul-de-sac since the protests would allegedly go nowhere. Wetangula criticized Raila for accusing foreign missions in Kenya of partisanship on matters of democracy, and called on him to stop making enemies, including Ruto and ambassadors.

“Relax, my brother; you went to court and the verdict was that you did not win. You said you did not accept the verdict but you would respect it. What you are doing now is the complete opposite of what you promised. You should be now writing the final chapter of your legacy.”

He emphasized that it is the responsibility of leaders to ensure peace in the country, adding that he spoke up when former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm was invaded, and that property must be respected.

Wetangula also urged Uhuru to call a halt to the Azimio protests in his capacity as chairman of the coalition. He noted that Uhuru is the only retired President who is currently still alive and should be the number one elder statesman in Kenya who can call the country to order when things are going wrong. He wondered why Uhuru was maintaining a conspiracy of silence.

The ongoing Azimio protests in Kenya have been marked by violence and destruction of property, with many people injured and arrested.