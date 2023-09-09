Wetangula’s Brother Declares Bid For Nairobi Gubernatorial Seat in 2027

Westlands Member of Parliament and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s younger brother Tim Wanyonyi has declared his interest to unseat Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking while launching the newly tarmacked Gichagi Village Inn Road in the Mountain View area of Westlands, Wanyonyi expressed his confidence in becoming the next Nairobi Governor, emphasizing that his previous bid was merely on hold.

“We are coming like a tsunami. We will sweep them aside and claim victory,” Wanyonyi declared.

The ODM MP rallied his constituents to support his gubernatorial aspirations.

Wanyonyi’s declaration comes days after Embakasi East Babu Owino revealed that he will be contesting for the Nairobi Gubernatorial position come 2027.

Babu who is now serving his second term as a Member of Parliament expressed his confidence in defeating Sakaja if they contend for the seat in the next general elections.

“Definitely. That I can tell you, 101 percent. He (Sakaja) is a placeholder…Sakaja has been put there to clean the way for me,” Babu said during an interview on YouTube early this week.

Babu who was being interviewed further revealed that he has a better record compared to other leaders serving in different capacities right from the Members of County Assemblies to Governor’s.

“Tell me, if you look at the current MCAs, senators, and even governors, do you see anyone better than me?” he posed.

He added, “I have always known that I have always been a leader way from the time I was in primary school. I definitely knew that after campus I would get into politics.”

