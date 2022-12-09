Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wetangula’s Long Time PA Succeeds Him as the Bungoma Senator 

By

Published

unnamed 4 23

Wafula Wakoli

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s longest-serving personal assistant David Wafula Wakoli has been declared the winner of the Bungoma senatorial seat.

Wakoli garnered 66,032 votes, followed by UDA’s Mwambu Mabonga second with 45,907 votes while Azimio’s Wafula Wamunyinyi came third with 20,519 votes.

Speaking shortly after being announced the winner Wakoli vowed to emulate his predecessor  who he says was ranked best senator for proposing bills, debating motions and uniting senators.

“I am eager to start working for my people of Bungoma. It was not easy but I want to thank my footsoldiers here in Bungoma,” he stated.

Given that Ford Kenya and UDA are both members of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the Bungoma Senatorial By-Election was characterized by political supremacy battles.

After a ferocious campaign by Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, his deputy Jenipher Mbatiany, and the Ford Kenya party leadership, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula,  Ford Kenya ultimately won the election.

Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa who was elected on the UDA party platform, also campaigned for Wakoli.

Mabonga and Wamunyinyi have now lost elections twice in the past six months after failing to retain their MP seats in the Bumula and Kanduyi constituencies, respectively, during the August 9, 2022 elections. 

The Bungoma Senatorial seat became vacant After Moses Wetangula who had won the seat in the August elections announced his resignation a few days later in order to run for House Speaker under the Kenya Kwanza political alliance. 

FjTNcngXkAA ZGJ 1670579713.jfif

Wakoli had a close relationship with Wetangula, having been his aide for 10 years. The former High School teacher was given a direct ticket by the Ford Kenya party due to his loyalty. 

Also Read: Meet Wetangula’sLong Time PA Who Will Succeed Him As Bungoma Senator As He Eyes The Speaker Seat 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019