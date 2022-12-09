Wetangula’s Long Time PA Succeeds Him as the Bungoma Senator 

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s longest-serving personal assistant David Wafula Wakoli has been declared the winner of the Bungoma senatorial seat.

Wakoli garnered 66,032 votes, followed by UDA’s Mwambu Mabonga second with 45,907 votes while Azimio’s Wafula Wamunyinyi came third with 20,519 votes.

Speaking shortly after being announced the winner Wakoli vowed to emulate his predecessor who he says was ranked best senator for proposing bills, debating motions and uniting senators.

“I am eager to start working for my people of Bungoma. It was not easy but I want to thank my footsoldiers here in Bungoma,” he stated.

Given that Ford Kenya and UDA are both members of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the Bungoma Senatorial By-Election was characterized by political supremacy battles.

After a ferocious campaign by Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, his deputy Jenipher Mbatiany, and the Ford Kenya party leadership, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Ford Kenya ultimately won the election.

Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa who was elected on the UDA party platform, also campaigned for Wakoli.

Mabonga and Wamunyinyi have now lost elections twice in the past six months after failing to retain their MP seats in the Bumula and Kanduyi constituencies, respectively, during the August 9, 2022 elections.

The Bungoma Senatorial seat became vacant After Moses Wetangula who had won the seat in the August elections announced his resignation a few days later in order to run for House Speaker under the Kenya Kwanza political alliance.

Wakoli had a close relationship with Wetangula, having been his aide for 10 years. The former High School teacher was given a direct ticket by the Ford Kenya party due to his loyalty.

