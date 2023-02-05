What Moi Family Has Been Forced To Do After Government Withdrew Their Security

The Moi family has also been affected by Police IG Japhet Koome’s recent move to scale down security of retired Head of States.

According to a source close to the family, they have been forced to hire private guards to secure the Moi properties.

“The family has always had tight security from the State but today, only four officers have been left to guard the tomb where Mzee Moi’s body lies because it is part of a national heritage.The family will now be forced to dig deep into their pockets to hire private guards to watch over its expansive property including the Kabarak Airstrip,” the source revealed.

The source noted that the security scale down has not only affected Moi’s home but also all that was owned by the late Moi.

“The GSU officers that were permanently stationed at strategic positions around the farm, including the entrance to Kabarak University and Moi High School Kabarak, have been recalled,” the source added.

According to the Presidential Retirement Act of 2003, former heads of state should be assigned a maximum of six officers to protect them on a daily basis.

However, the Constitution makes no provision for police officers to protect the property of a former President who dies after retirement.

The late Moi had at least 30 office and home staff members, including two personal assistants, four secretaries, four messengers, four drivers, and up to six security guards, but their numbers had significantly decreased since his death.

The Moi family is linked with Sielei Properties Ltd, Chester House, Mugoya Construction, Regent Management (which is thought to be responsible for about 200 houses), Paradise Holdings, Homestead Enterprises, Gateway Properties, and Courtyard Property Investment.

It also owns several unidentified properties in the United States and has property holdings in South Africa.

