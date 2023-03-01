Connect with us

Politics

What Musalia Mudavadi is doing in Azerbaijan

By

Published

20230119 000301
File image of President Ruto With DP Gachagua and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is set to represent President William Ruto at the Summit-Level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to COVID-19 and post-pandemic global recovery in Azerbaijan. The meeting will discuss both the short-term and long-term measures being undertaken by different countries to mitigate the negative economic effects of the pandemic and spur economic growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the global economy, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimating that the median global GDP dropped by 3.9 percent from 2019 to 2020, making it the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. The pandemic has also claimed the lives of approximately 6.5 million people, infected more than 600 million people and disrupted livelihoods across the globe.

Mudavadi’s trip comes days after he lost one of his political lieutenants, Cleophas Malala, to President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Malala, who defected from the Amani National Congress (ANC), had unsuccessfully contested for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on an ANC ticket before losing to Fernades Barasa of the Orange Democratic Movement.

Mudavadi has not publicly commented on Malala’s defection, but his recent launch of the office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary for his wife suggests that he is seeking to strengthen his political base ahead of the 2022 general election.

The trip to Azerbaijan is also an opportunity for Mudavadi to position himself as a competent and capable leader on the global stage, as he represents President Ruto and Kenya at the international summit.

